Ramzan Kadyrov Receives Russian Ludwig Nobel Prize

On Friday, August 9, the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, was awarded the Russian Ludwig Nobel Prize.

The politician received the award for his personal contribution to the special military operation (SMO) in Ukraine, support for the military, as well as for his civic position, efforts to strengthen interethnic and interreligious harmony and the protection of traditional values.

The award was presented to the head of Chechnya by Irina Viner

The award was presented to Kadyrov by the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner, also a Nobel Prize laureate. She expressed gratitude to him for the work he was doing, and the head of the republic thanked the members of the delegation for their visit.

It is a great honor for me to be among the laureates of the award. I believe that this is not only my personal achievement, but also a reflection of the efforts of the entire team founded by the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

From the members of the delegation, Kadyrov received as a gift the memoirs of former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin, “Going into Politics and Returning,” he said in his Telegram-channel. He thanked Wiener and the leadership of the Ludwig Nobel Foundation “for this significant award and the high appreciation of my modest merits.”

I assured those present that I perceive it as an advance and in the future I will make every effort for the benefit of our Motherland. Ramzan Kadyrov Head of Chechnya

In August 2023, Ramzan Kadyrov said that he had received a new award from Russian President Vladimir Putin – a letter of thanks. The head of Chechnya specified that the award was presented to him for his contribution to the implementation of the development strategy for the construction industry of the housing and utilities sector in Russia.

In December 2022, Kadyrov announced that he had received the Order of Alexander Nevsky from the hands of the Russian president. According to the head of the republic, such an award is a great honor for him.

More than 70 people became laureates of the award

Ludvig Nobel was a scientist, industrialist, philanthropist, and the elder brother of Nobel Prize founder Alfred Nobel. The original Nobel Prize was established in St. Petersburg in 1888.

The Nobel Brothers Partnership awarded gold medals every five years for research and development in science and technology. The award ceased to exist in 1917, along with the nationalization of the Nobel family’s enterprises.

In 2005, it was revived by the Ludwig Nobel Foundation, established that same year. Since then, more than 70 people have become its laureates, including famous artists, musicians, poets, scientists, doctors, astronauts, politicians, and philanthropists. The award is presented to iconic personalities of our time for outstanding professional achievements and unconditional services to humanity, it is said on website awards.