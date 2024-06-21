Acceleration on the roadmap

The fourth round of the 2024 World Superbike Championship saw Toprak Razgatlioglu dominate at Misano on Ducati’s home circuit. For the first time this season, the Turk won all three races held over the weekend and is leader of the standings with 21 points ahead of Nicolò Bulega.

Toprak Razgatlioglu arrived at BMW by signing a contract biennial. After an ‘apprenticeship’ in 2024, the objective was the title in 2025, but the roadmap could be accelerated in light of the performances of the Turkish driver, who is currently the absolute master of the series derivatives also due to the ballast he is putting in Alvaro Bautista is in difficulty while Jonathan Rea has not yet found the right feeling on the Yamaha.

Reached by the header speedweek.comvery close to Red Bull which is one of the main sponsors of Toprak Razgatglioglu (a very important driver on the Red Bull scene in light of his nationality and also his faith given that he is Muslim), Razgatlioglu’s manager, the former driver Kenan Sofuogluopenly declared that the couple’s goal is MotoGP as early as 2025: “Our goal with BMW was to win the World Championship in these two seasons – Sofuoglu’s words – but things are already going very well, Toprak’s performances are exceptional. There is a lot of interest in him in the MotoGP paddock and Razgatlioglu wants to use this moment in his racing career to make the leap to MotoGP. I communicated this to BMW, but we still don’t know exactly how it will work, we have to find an agreement with BMW. This also concerns the future, we all know that BMW wants to enter MotoGP”. From these statements it can be hypothesized that the plan that the Razgatlioglu-Sofuoglu couple wants to implement is the following: the OK from BMW for a move to MotoGP without respecting the contract also valid for 2025 with in exchange the certainty that if in the 2027 should BMW enter MotoGP one of the riders would be Razgatlioglu. At the moment in MotoGP, saddles are still available on official Yamaha and Honda bikes, Aprilia is close to making Marco Bezzecchi official.