Second hat-trick for the BMW driver

After the dominance of Misano Toprak Razgatlioglu He repeated his success at Donington in Great Britain, leaving no crumbs for his opponents. The Turkish BMW rider took pole position and dominated Race-1, the Superpole Race and Race-2, moving to +41 in the standings over the first of his pursuers, Niccolò Bulega.

“This is my favourite track and the bike worked incredibly well here. – explained Razgatlioglu who at Donington had obtained his first podium in Superbike in 2018 by finishing Race-2 in second place – especially the engine brake was perfect. When you can stop the bike easily and then have good acceleration everything is easier. Together with BMW we are getting to the title step by stepnow we need more victories”.

“The goal is to obtain three wins every weekend – added the Turkish pilot – after Donington Most is my favorite track and I hope I don’t have another accident in Turn 2 like I did a year ago. We’ll see from free practice how the feeling with the BMW will be in the Czech Republic”.

Razgatlioglu, confident that he would be the star of the show at Donington, staged some skits after the chequered flag, gag ‘à la Valentino Rossi’ who saw it get a fine at the end of Race 1 and be subjected to a technical inspection at the end of Race 2.