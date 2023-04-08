The complex start of the World Cup

The start of the 2023 Superbike season has not yet smiled at all those riders who are not competing in the championship astride the Ducati; the reigning champion Alvaro Bautista in fact won five of the six total races staged between Phillip Island and Mandalika, with only Toprak Razgatlioglu who tried to counter the excessive power of the Spaniard and of the Borgo Panigale house. In addition to winning the Superpole Race in Indonesia, the Turkish Yamaha rider also imposed himself in the first two qualifying sessions of the calendar with two pole positions, only to then hand over the leadership to his Ducati rival and temporarily accusing a 37-point gap from the latter in the world standings. All this has done nothing but fuel a desire never hidden by the 26-year-old.

MotoGP goal in 2024

When he won the world title in 2021, the Turk obtained the prize from Yamaha to be able to participate in a test in Aragon astride the M1, used by the Japanese factory team in MotoGP. In particular since then, the Turkish rider has pushed to get ever closer to the premier class of the World Championship, also following not fully satisfactory results in Superbike. Not surprisingly, speaking to the newspaper SpeedweekRazgatlioglu has expressed all his will to be able to move to MotoGP not only in 2024but also with teams not necessarily related to Yamaha.

The hypothesis

At present, evaluating the most plausible opportunities with the Japanese team, the only one could be that of a potential arrival in place of Franco Morbidellimomentarily in trouble. With satellite team RNF Racing moving to Aprilia, and with Fabio Quartararo extending his contract in 2024, this could therefore be the best option: “There is nothing to announce yet, but now I have the dream of riding in MotoGP Razgatlioglu explained. my contract with Yamaha expires after this season, so maybe I will sign with them again, Or maybe I’ll switch to another brand“.

The next rounds of the Superbike

In the meantime, regardless of what developments may be, Razgatlioglu is preparing to get back on track in Superbike. With the last weekend held in Mandalika at the beginning of March, the long break of the maximum category of motorcycles derived from series production will end on April 22ndwhen the first European round of this season gets underway. Seat of the third world championship appointment will be the University of two wheels Of Assenin the Netherlands.