Back on track (for now)

The word ‘surrender’ in the vocabulary of Toprak Razgatlıoğlu does not exist. After the dramatic accident that saw him as the protagonist in France, in the Magny-Cours round, and forced him to skip those three races and also the following three in Cremona, the BMW standard-bearer is aiming to return to racing this weekend on the Spanish track of Aragon.

Razgatlıoğlu was declared fit for FP1scheduled for tomorrow, with the promise of being re-evaluated after the session to understand if he will actually be able to compete throughout the rest of the weekend. #54 had brought back a layer of results in the race across the Alps pneumothorax (an accumulation of air between the chest and the lung) due to a fall during FP2.

Title in the balance

His forced absence from the last two rounds has the race for the title has sensationally reopened which seemed to be closed by now: Nicholas Bulegawith Ducati, has climbed from -92 to -13 points behind Razgatlıoğlu and is now a real contender for the championship title. After Aragon there are still the Estoril and Jerez rounds to go. Leaving the medical centre, Razgatlıoğlu commented: “Finally. Yes, I am fit. After four weeks, we are back. I am really excited for tomorrow”. The main unknown for the Turkish BWW rider, should he compete the entire weekend, obviously concerns his long-distance physical endurance.

Ok for Rea too

Green light this weekend also for Jonathan Reaalso the victim of an injury – to the thumb of his right hand – in France. The Northern Irishman from Yamaha has been given the green light to race the entire weekend at Motorland.