From Misano to Donington

He is definitely the most anticipated pilot in Donington after the overwhelming dominance of the last Round at Misano Adriatico, where he had finished ahead of everyone from Superpole to Race 2. We are talking about Toprak Razgatlioglucalled to reconfirm his position on his BMW despite the latest disappointing news following the injury to his right leg suffered after a fall during a training session in Turkey.

The optimism of #54

Since then, no reassurances have been given about his condition, but on the eve of the Round in England it was #54 himself who appeared calm and motivated ahead of this weekend: “I’m very happy to be back at Donington because this circuit is my favorite – explained the Turkish driver, winner on this track on six occasions – I am very optimistic. Last year I struggled a lot with the Ducatis, but this year is completely different because now I ride the BMW and the bike is stronger on the straight and in the corners. I am also adapting; We’re not 100% yet, but we’re improving every race weekend.. Especially the recent victories in Misano have shown that I am getting stronger, but now we will see how it goes in Donington. I never say much before the race. I just say that it is my favourite circuit, I will try to do my best as I did in Misano and hope to win again. Usually I am very strong on this circuit, but we will see how it goes with the BMW M 1000 RR, as it will be the first time I ride there. In general, my feelings are positivethe team continues to work hard and does not stop, I work every day, I go to the gym and to the track, I go cycling, I train every day. I’m ready for the race weekend“.

The Return of Van Der Mark

A track that, in 2018, saw the first career success of Michael van der Markthen also winner in Race 2: “It’s always nice to come back to Donington – explained the Dutchman – It’s a track where I have a lot of good memories and it’s a shame I haven’t been there in the last two years, so I can’t wait to go back. I think that, as we showed in the previous round, the bike is very good and we are ready to fight for the top positions again. I hope that this weekend everything will go well, because we showed that we have a good pace but we were not lucky in the last two rounds. I am very motivated and I have a lot of confidence that I can do very well at Donington Park.on the occasion of the team’s home round”.

Ducati Goal

The race is also highly anticipated by Shaun Muir, ROKiT BMW Motorrad Team Principalwith the riders who will be able to contribute to the German manufacturer’s comeback over Ducati, now 23 points ahead in the Constructors’ standings: “We are looking forward to the team’s home race at Donington Park. It’s a circuit where both Toprak and Michael have achieved significant success in previous years, which gives us a boost of confidence. The anticipation for this event is very high, but we are looking forward to it. We hope that Toprak can pick up where he left off in Misano and continue his momentum in this round. For Michael, it’s about consolidating his progress and continuing to work towards the podium and I firmly believe he can do that. As a team, we need to start working towards the championship, because that’s now the reality.”