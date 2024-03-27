Tightrope walker Toprak

Fifteen years later, exactly the same scriptwith the difference that if the one between Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo was a duel exclusively between two riders equipped with the same bike, the one between Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista was a battle with different bikes which also favored the inclusion of Andrea Iannone.

Like in Barcelona in 2009 in the MotoGP race won by Valentino Rossi over Jorge Lorenzo, Toprak Razgatlioglu in last Sunday's Superpole Race he got the better of Alvaro Bautista with an overtaking move on the last corner. The final lap opened with Alvaro Bautista overtaking at the end of the straight, exactly as Lorenzo did on Rossi.

Rossi tried to get Razgatlioglu back in front in Turn 4. The BMW driver's plan was to attack in Turn 10, but Alvaro Bautista he came out of Turn 9 very well, making it impossible for Kenan Sofuoglu's pupil to attack.

The last chance was to try an attack on the inside like Valentino Rossi and Razgatlioglu emulated the Doctor by taking the second victory of a weekend which then ended with a third place in Race-2. Toprak is fourth in the championship, 16 points behind leader Nicolò Bulega: “I thought about what Valentino Rossi did and I said to myself 'why not do the same?' – explained Razgatlioglu in Parc Fermé – I took the inside and used second gear out of the corners to have enough acceleration to not get passed again. It went well, I'll definitely put this one in the top-3 of my best victories.”