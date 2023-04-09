Razgatlioglu in MotoGP?

On the eve of Easter, Toprak Razgatlioglu he had openly admitted his willingness to start a new MotoGP adventure soon, with or without the possibility of doing so on the Yamaha, the team with which he participates in the Superbike championship. A few hours after those declarations, the possibility of being able to see the 2021 world champion in the premier class of the World Championship is becoming more and more concrete, and this was confirmed by the Japanese manufacturer.

Two days of testing

In fact, Iwata’s official team in MotoGP has formalized one test session for the 26-year-old Turkish, to be held on the days of Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 April on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera. In fact, it will be he who will contribute to the development of the YZR-M1 together with test rider Cal Crutchlow, thus returning to test a MotoGP after last year’s session held in Aragon, but which was greatly hampered by bad weather: “I can’t wait to test the MotoGP YZR-M1 at Jereza track that I really like – commented the Turkish rider in the official Yamaha press release – the last test in Aragon was limited by the weather, but in Jerez it looks like we will have better conditions and more track time. I will have the opportunity to better understand the needs of a Factory MotoGP bike. I thank Yamaha for giving me this opportunity.”

Toprak Razgatlıoglu will have a new opportunity to try the Yamaha YZR-M1 during a planned development test on Monday 10th & Tuesday 11th April in Jerez. Find a link to the full report below 📰

🔗 https://t.co/AW8nxnmsQz#MotoGP | #YamahaFactoryRacing | #WorldSBK | @toprak_tr54 pic.twitter.com/pQViWIeeII — Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP (@YamahaMotoGP) April 9, 2023

Jarvis’s words

To the declarations of the Turkish pilot were added those of Lin JarvisManaging Director of Yamaha: “First of all, I would like to say that it is a pleasure for us to be able to give Toprak another opportunity to ride the YZR-M1 – he has declared – I was unable to be present at his previous test, but this time I will be in Jerez to follow the tests and from there I will leave immediately to participate in the Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin next weekend. Toprak is an extraordinarily talented rider, and I’m very curious to see his speed on our factory MotoGP bike. He will have the chance to race alongside Cal, who will be there for development testing of our 2023 YZR-M1″.