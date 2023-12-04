Debut in Portimao

Jonathan Rea and Axel Bassani had made first contact with the Yamaha R1 and Kawasaki Ninja already in the post-season tests in Jerez de la Frontera. Toprak Razgatliogluhowever, he had to wait a little longer to get on the BMW, but over the weekend he was finally able to get to know his new bike on the Portimao circuit in Portugal.

The 2021 world champion has left Yamaha to embrace the great challenge linked to bring the German company to the top which guaranteed the Turk a very rich salary and other technical guarantees including a team dedicated exclusively to the development of the BMW M 1000 RR.

Beat the Ducati-Bautista duo it won’t be absolutely easy, but in the meantime Razgatlioglu’s first impressions astride the BMW are positive because there is certainly no lack of horsepower and for a rider accustomed in the last two years to being stripped on the straight by the Panigale V4-R it is certainly a good point of departure.

The words of Toprak Razgatlioglu

“Already on the first lap I was smiling inside my helmet – the words of Razgatlioglu – I felt incredible power coming out of the last corner and when I cleared the hill there was still cavalry to unleash on the straight, a big difference compared to the Yamaha I’ve had for the last four years. I had to review the references for braking a bit and during the day I then had to follow a particular trajectory, more towards the center of the track, after losing a bit of oil in the first exit. In any case, lap after lap the feeling on the bike has obviously improved and I feel really good about accelerator management. I’m very happy, there are many components that we have to try.”