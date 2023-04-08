For a long time he hesitated, even preferring not to talk to focus on World Superbike in an attempt to beat Jonathan Rea, a goal he finally achieved in 2021. But now Toprak Razgatlioglu is ready: MotoGP is fully in his plans for the future.

“At the moment there is nothing to announce, but now I dream of racing in MotoGP,” the Turkish rider told Speedweek. “In 2021 I was Superbike World Champion, and now I’m looking at MotoGP – why can’t I try to get there?”.

Yamaha’s misadventures with its MotoGP riders in recent years created several rumors about Razgatlioglu, before the company’s management set the record straight. The main problem was that there was no space: Franco Morbidelli was under contract for 2023 and it was more than obvious that they wouldn’t let Fabio Quartararo go.

The fact that Yamaha lost its customer team has also complicated things and, while a new team is not expected until 2025 at the latest, Toprak Razgatlioglu is very clear about his ambitions for the future, as he does not want to make it to the class queen with a second level structure.

“My plan and my dream is to fight for the MotoGP title or for podiums. I don’t just want to be there. I would be the first Turkish rider in MotoGP, but that’s not important for me. The important thing is finish in the top three.”

“I know everyone is very strong in the MotoGP. Maybe my first year won’t be easy and I’ll be stronger from the second. I don’t know. Riding a MotoGP is very different from a Superbike, even the tires are different and I’d have to adapt to everything” .

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Yamaha has recently lost performance and some of its rivals have managed to make the steps forward that the Japanese weren’t able to, so Razgatlioglu doesn’t rule out entering the category with another brand: “Aprilia is very good, they’ve improved a lot. My contract with Yamaha ends after this season. Maybe I’ll re-sign with them or maybe I’ll switch to another brand? It’s too early to say, the decision will probably come mid-year.”

“I hope to race in MotoGP next year, this is the reality, there all the bikes are very close to each other, but everyone can see that the Ducati is stronger, like in Superbike. But Yamaha was world champion in 2021, so why shouldn’t it get better next year?”

The Turkish rider is aware that Morbidelli’s contract expires this year and, barring a drastic change in his performances, his future with the team is more than in doubt: “As a Yamaha rider, I think I have the best chance with them “.

“At the moment there’s room for me in the official team for next year. But if it doesn’t work out, we could look for other teams. Or maybe I’ll stay in World Superbike, we’ll see.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu rode a MotoGP bike in a Yamaha test last year, but now he wants more and at 26 he admits he has a new project for the future: “I’m only thinking about MotoGP for next year. But if nothing happens, everything will be closed for me and I will stay in the Superbike World Championship,” he concluded.