BMW very close to Bulega in the tests

27 thousandths separated Nicolò Bulega and Toprak Razgatglioglu at the end of the two-day Superbike test in Barcelona. The Ducati rider and the great BMW signing made the difference compared to the competition on a single lap, but what convinced the ex-Yamaha man most was the good pace on the race pace compared to Day-1.

“I was very close to the best time performance, but I'm happy – the words of Toprak Razgatlioglu – we focused on the race pace and finally I feel very good with the grip. I did a short race simulation of 11 laps with all laps in 1'41”. Then, when I felt the bike was ready for the race, I put on two Q tires at the end of the day and with the second one I ran a little better. The last run was three laps and I did 1'40.1s, 1.40.4 and 1.40.8, which is good. Overall, I'm happy and so is the team; we found a good grip and we are ready to race. The last run was done with the old swingarm, but with a different shock absorber, with the new front forks and with a different linkage, so I tried many solutions. The old and new swingarm are similar, but I'm happier with the old one. It's a small change, perhaps psychological, but I'm still happy. It's my dream to win here because I've never won in Barcelona, ​​the tire is very important. I will try to do my best”.

Razgatlioglu in 2021 – the year in which he won the title – in Race 1 seemed headed towards success before a technical problem knocked out his Yamaha R1. BMW also betrayed him in Race-2 in Australia after the podium in the Superpole Race. Next week the Turk will go hunting for the big target.