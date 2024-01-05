A new challenge

The 2024 World Superbike season promises to be extremely interesting. While the reigning two-time world champion Alvaro Bautista remained aboard the Ducati, in fact, his main opponents on the grid – Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Jonathan Rea – have both decided to embark on new adventures. The Turk abandoned Yamaha for join BMW while the Northern Irishman took the place of #54 in the Iwata team.

The move that most intrigues is that of the Turk, world champion in 2021, who has decided to attempt a significant feat: drag the German brand onto the roof of the world for the first time of series derivatives. Being able to challenge Ducati and beat them will be anything but easy, but the 27-year-old from Alanya is convinced that he has the means at his disposal to succeed in the task.

Unchanged style

Interviewed by the site SpeedweekRazgatlioglu confirmed the good sensations experienced 'hot', immediately after getting on the M1000RR for the first time. In particular the good news concerns the driving style particularly aggressive which characterizes the Turkish centaur and which, according to the person directly involved, will not have to be particularly distorted in order to extract the best from his new racing car.

“Why did I choose to go to BMW? Because I want to fight Alvaro again [Bautista] – explained Razgatlioglu – and maybe with Johnny [Rea], We will see. Now I have a bike with more power in the engine and I believe we will win many races. The very important thing is that I can ride the bike in my own styleas happened with Yamaha”. The rivals, Bautista above all, are warned.