Two victories in one weekend for Razgatlioglu

The first Superbike weekend after the summer break, which took place last weekend in Magny-Courshas returned to give a show on the track especially in Race-1 and in Superpole Raceboth brought home by Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish Yamaha rider, after Garret Gerloff’s surprising pole position in qualifying, started a nice duel with Michael Rinaldi’s Ducati, which ended in favor of the #54 after several overtaking attempts completed with a decisive maneuver and aggressive, very similar to the one carried out by Rinaldi against him previously. Even more sensational was the result of the Superpole Race, where the 26-year-old managed to take the lead during the 5th lap just before the two Ducati riders came into contactarriving first under the checkered flag.

The efforts in Game 2 against Rea

A performance which, added to Bautista’s disappointing result in the Superpole Race, had allowed the future BMW driver to significantly reduce his gap to the Spaniard in the general classification, which was then increased to 57 points following the total domination of the reigning champion in the Race -2, where Toprak still reached the second position after a head-to-head with the Kawasaki of Jonathan Rea: “Usually in the second race I expect Alvaro to assert himself, because in hot conditions he is a very strong rider, especially on this track and with the acceleration of the Ducati, but overall he did a great job – commented – the pace was very high and I tried to follow him, but after two laps it wasn’t possible. I was fighting with Johnny, then I tried to follow him in the last five laps because he is very strong. For Race 2 we tried a different set-up, but my R1 wasn’t so easy. I had fun fighting JohnnyI’m enjoying fighting with the legend, but I needed P2! In the last lap I tried to do more than 100% to get it. For me it was a really good weekend after five weeks off, two wins and a second place. Thanks to my team for the good work done in every session. I’m just thinking about race after race to fight for a good position, then we’ll see.”

Positive weekend also for ‘Loka’

His teammate’s weekend was more complex, but not disappointing Andrea Locatelli, 6th in Race-1 and off the podium in both the Superpole Race and Race-2, in both cases in 4th place. However, in this last race, the driver from Bergamo can be satisfied with the comeback achieved from sixth place on the starting grid: “I am very happy, especially regarding Race 2 – commented – fortunately, after resuming the race, I felt much better on the bike and was able to push until the end, finishing in P4. For me, the results obtained here at Magny-Cours were truly excellent, with a notable improvement even compared to Most. Let’s see what will happen in the next rounds! Sure enough, this weekend ended with a good feeling and a good step forward, so I can’t wait to go to Aragon. In the Superpole Race we were close to the podium, but we lost a bit in the first four or five laps: I made up a lot in braking compared to Jonathan, but I lost a bit on corner exit and so it was difficult for me to overtake! We have to be happy, we brought home some really good results, also for the championship, and we’ll see what happens in the next races.”