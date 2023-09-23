













This is how the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line entered the scene, comprising PC keyboards developed in collaboration with esports professionals and offering innovation, precision and durability.

At RazerCon 2023 was the new version of Razer Synapse, the unified, cloud-based hardware configuration tool for Razer devices; It is 30% faster and smarter than its predecessor.

Another software presented was Razer Chroma, which controls the installed RGB lighting devices and is compatible with 10 thousand of them; and Razer Axon Create, used to create wallpapers with Artificial Intelligence.

Another new feature revealed at RazerCon 2023 is the Razer Gamer Room line, which includes Razer Aether lights, which amplify players’ gaming station and personalize environments with light.

The Razer Fujin line of gaming chairs with breathable mesh was also present. These offer great comfort and do not heat the player’s back. They also stand out for their support and customization; They are ideal for long gaming sessions.

RazerCon 2023 was the ideal space to announce the Razer Blade 16 x Automobili Lamborghini Edition collaboration, which includes this laptop with the elegant and sophisticated design of this famous car manufacturer.

There will only be 150 units of this laptop worldwide. And to top it off, Razer announced a partnership with Dolce&Gabbana, which will be divided into two parts with clothing and items featuring the collaboration’s monogram and zebra prints.

