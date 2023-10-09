Promotions have begun Prime Offers Festival and this means that there are many discounts ready for you on Amazon Italy. One of the products to buy if you are a PC gamer is the mouse Razer Viper Ultimate. The price on offer is not that different from the usual discount, but if you want to save a few additional euros then now is the time. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €149.99, but with Amazon Prime Offers you can purchase it for €82.99. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The mouse Razer Viper Ultimate born for esports: with its ultra-light weight of 74 grams, the product in question does not skimp on precision and speed thanks to the optical sensor 20,000 PPE, ideal even for the most demanding players. Despite everything, the mouse is also wireless, and the battery is able to guarantee excellent performance for 70 consecutive hours.