The Amazon offers for Spring 2022 they offer us a Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse. The reported discount is € 70, or 41%.

The full price indicated by Amazon for the Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse is 169.99 €. The actual price, however, is usually lower. Since February, it has never been over € 136. The current offer is the best of 2022, but in 2021 it was put on offer (both on Black Friday and Christmas discounts) at a lower price. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

The Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse weighs only 74g. It includes a 20,000 DPI optical sensor and works in both wired and wireless modes. It is sold together with a charging station. The battery promises five hours of play with ten minutes of charge.

