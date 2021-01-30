Breaking what seemed like an impregnable ceiling, Razer surprises us with the arrival of your new Razer Viper 8K Hz mouse, which as its name suggests, comes along with the impressive improvement of its 8,000 Hz polling rate, increased by up to eight times over the current industry standard to become the undisputed fastest gaming mouse in the world, ushering in a new era of gaming responsiveness, speed and reliability.

Razer Viper 8K Hz Specifications

Sensor Razer Focus + optical sensor with 20,000 DPI Buttons Seven configurable Hyperesponse buttons:

·2 clicks

·1 button on the scroll wheel

·2 secondary buttons on both sides Polling rate 8,000 Hz HyperPolling Maximum speed 650 IPS Maximum acceleration 50 G RGB lighting Razer Chroma with 16.8 million customizable color options Connectivity 1.8 meter Speedflex cable with USB output Dimensions 126.7 x 57.6 x 37.8 mm Weight 71 grams Price From 89.99 euros

Maintaining the basic design of its family, the Razer Viper 8K Hz arrives as the first peripheral of the brand to equip this new Razer HyperPolling technology, combining 3 key innovations in one device to create the world’s fastest competitive gaming mouse in conjunction with 2nd generation Razer Mouse optical switches and Razer Focus + optical sensor.

The new optical switches have been improved with increased tactile feedback, making each click feel and sound more satisfying than before. Eliminating the need for bounce lag used in traditional mechanical switches, this ultra-fast action is complemented by HyperPolling technology to provide the lowest input latency, helping gamers reach those professional levels in reaction times while maintaining a life cycle of up to 70 million clicks.

The Razer Focus + optical sensor has industry leading precision, with a resolution rate of 99.6%, so even the smoothest movements are consistently tracked. With the sensor’s unique smart features, combined with Razer HyperPolling technology, gamers will experience seamless, seamless cursor tracking, for a total level of precision on those crucial game-winning shots.

Polling rate is the frequency with which a device reports data to the PC, being the industry standard up to 1000 Hz (1000 times per second). Razer HyperPolling technology uses a high-speed USB microcontroller to exceed this standard with a true 8000Hz polling rate, effectively reducing input lag 1 ms to just 1/8 of a millisecond.

In this way, more updated data can be sent so that better match the monitor refresh rate, resulting in much less delay between the last report and the monitor’s frame rendering compared to a 1000 Hz polling rate, in turn resulting in smoother and updated cursor positions.

Higher polling rates can reduce input lag, minimizing micro-stutters and sudden cursor position jumps, resulting in smooth and precise cursor movement on the screen. Not only does Razer HyperPolling technology provide the fastest click latency, it also keeps click-to-click variance to an absolute minimum, making it superior to other leading gaming technologies.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Razer Viper 8K Hz available through the brand’s web store under a fairly cheap price of 89.99 euros, as well as other distributors such as PcComponents or Amazon.