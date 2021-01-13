Razer has announced at CES the renovating your gaming laptops, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade Pro 17 models. As we expected, the basis of the renewal is in the NVIDIA RTX 30 Mobile graphics presented this week at the technology fair.

Also highlighted the increase in screen options with improvement in panel quality and increase in refresh rate up to 360 Hz, support for the latest connectivity standards or reduction in thickness, weight and size of bezels, all while maintaining the premium chassis and a look that makes them stand out among gaming laptops.

Razer Blade 15

Razer touts it as “The smallest 15-inch gaming laptop” with the RTX 30 Mobile. NVIDIA’s new dedicated graphics feature prominently in the upgrade with the ability to mount the RTX 3060, 70 and the more powerful RTX 3080 with up to 16 Gbytes of dedicated memory.

There is no news in processing and Razer continues to rely on Intel 10th Gen CPUs. The Core i7-10750H with six cores and twelve threads clocked at up to 5 GHz and 12 Mbytes of cache in the base model, while the Advanced version opts for the Core i7-10875H with 8 cores and 16 threads at 5.1 GHz frequency maximum and 16 Mbytes of cache. The delay in the availability of the new 8-core Tiger Lake-H has surely prevented the update in this matter.

Yes there are news on your screen 15.6 inch and this Blade offers five different options to satisfy any user, including one with 360 Hz refresh rate and a 4K OLED panel:

FHD with 144Hz, 8ms, 100% sRGB refresh rate.

QHD with refresh rate of 165 Hz, 3ms, 100% DCI-P3.

360 Hz, 2ms, 100% sRGB FHD.

240Hz QHD, 2.5ms, 95% sRGB, NVIDIA G-SYNC Advanced Optimus.

OLED 4K multi-touch 60Hz, 1ms, 100% DCI-P3.

Regarding memory capacity, the base version can install 16 Gbytes DDR4-2933 MHz and 32 Gbytes in the higher model. For internal storage, it mounts 512 Gbyte or 1 Tbyte PCIe solid state drives and has a second M.2 connector for expansion.

Connectivity options are typical of the high-end, with Thunderbolt 3, USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB-A) x3-USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, HDMI 2.1 out, Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1. It has a 65 Wh battery, pre-installs Windows 10 Home and has all Razer technologies for gaming laptops, special cooling system, spatial audio system or RGB keyboard included.

Razer Blade Pro 17

It is still one of the gaming laptops of 17.3 inch thinnest on the market with dimensions of 19.9 mm x 260 mm x 395 mm, which facilitate its transport despite its good size of the IPS screen, available in three options: Full HD at 360Hz, Quad HD at 165Hz and 4K at 120Hz.

Its hardware base is the same as that of the Blade 15, with a Core i7-10875H processor with 8 cores and 16 threads at 5.1 GHz maximum frequency and 16 Mbytes of cache and three graphic options with the new dedicated ones from NVIDIA, from the RTX 3060 to RTX 3080.

You can equip up to 32 Gbytes of RAM and 1 Tbyte for storage based on PCIe SSD, expandable with another 2 Tbyte M.2 in the available slot. Its sides are equipped with a wide variety of connections, ranging from USB-C to HDMI 2.1, through an SD UHS-III card reader, in addition to Gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Highlights include its keyboard’s Razer Chroma RGB lighting system that can be customized for productivity or gaming and immersive audio for a 360-degree soundscape when listening to certified movies, music or games THX Spatial Audio through any analog headset or device speakers.

Price and availability