













Razer reveals the new Blade 18 with a 4090 that makes it more powerful than a PS5 or a Series TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Razer revealed its new Razer Blade 18 laptop, ideal for enjoying the most advanced video games while offering the maximum possible performance. This system sets a new standard for gaming and creative work.

According to Travis Furst, head of the company's laptops and accessories division, this includes 'a series of world-first innovations'especially for being equipped with the new Thunderbolt 5 technology.

Jason Ziller, vice president and general manager of Intel's client connectivity division, highlighted from Blade 18 that 'Thunderbolt 5 delivers full performance for video and data up to 120 Gbps via Bandwidth Boost…'.

We recommend: RazerCon 2023: These are the new launches of Razer gaming gadgets.

That's three times more than the previous generation of Thunderbolt and twice the bandwidth for data transfer. What about the other features of this system?

Fountain: RZR.

The Blade 18 has the world's first 18″ 4K 200Hz monitor with a 3840×2400 resolution, 3.0ms response time and DCI-P3 100 color gamut.

It also has the 14th generation Intel Core i9-14900HX mobile processor with 24 cores and overclocking capacity via Razer Synapse.

We must add to what was previously mentioned an 18″ Intel HX-Class system, the thinnest in the world, as well as support for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics.

Meet the new Razer Blade 18—the world's first laptop with an 18″ 4K 200 Hz display & Thunderbolt 5: https://t.co/22f0noxOGn Score the most powerful Blade we've ever made, armed with the latest Intel Core i9-14900HX (14th Gen) Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. pic.twitter.com/YXA8bv8xpb — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 4, 2024

To the above we must add unlocking up to 175W of TGP Total (Total Graphics Power). Razer Blade 18 also stands out for the design of its chassis, with an alternative 18″ QHD+ 300Hz Mini-LED screen option.

Fountain: RZR.

Likewise, it has an advanced cooling system with the thinnest exhaust in its category, as well as a 5MP webcam, a set of six-channel THX spatial speakers, Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a GaN charger of up to 330W.

Apart from the Razer Blade 18 we have more technology information in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)