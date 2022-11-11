Today the compatibility between consoles and pc is much higher, since their controls are normally activated by simply connecting them using their respective cable USB. And now, Razer has presented wolverine v2 prowhich is officially licensed by PlayStation and that clearly can be connected to the fifth console of Sony.

This is the description of the control:

Razer™ HyperSpeed ​​uses our 2.4 GHz low-latency wireless technology found in Razer gaming peripherals. Provides lag-free wireless performance when gaming. Hold an unmatched advantage with both hands with the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro, a high-performance wireless controller officially licensed by PlayStation™. Equipped with Razer™ HyperSpeed ​​Wireless and a load of cutting-edge features for top-tier competitive gaming, it’s time to reclaim your dominance on PS5™ and PC. The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro is a controller focused on competitive gaming. Rumble is not a feature often used in competitive environments, as it can negatively affect accuracy when playing games that require more precise directional input.

For its part, it will have the approximate price of about 300 USD. This despite not having important functions such as the vibration function.

Via: Razer