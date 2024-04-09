Razer has announced two new versions of their popular Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headphones, aimed at owners of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Razer has expanded its line of peripherals and accessories dedicated to gamers, introducing two new headphone models: one specifically designed for owners of PlayStation consoles and the other dedicated to Xbox. These new headsets Razer BlackShark V2 Pro they are in fact a slightly evolved version compared to the model already reviewed on our pages. In addition to presenting small hardware changes, such as the new USB-C transmitters, which guarantee perfect compatibility with Sony and Microsoft consoles, Razer has maintained the excellent technical characteristics of the model released in 2023, such as the use of three distinct drivers for improve frequency management, solid autonomy and high-level microphone.
In order to give gamers greater freedom in customizing the listening experience, Razer has also created a dedicated application for smartphones, from which it is possible to manage the equalization profiles. Previously this functionality was confined to the PC world only, given the limitations of the operating systems of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro they are available starting today at a list price set at €219.
Technical features
The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headphones feature 50mm titanium drivers equipped with Razer's proprietary TriForce technology, which allows accurate management of low, medium and high frequencies through three distinct drivers. This ensures precise equalization control for smooth, distortion-free sound. Furthermore, they support 3D Audio technology on PlayStation 5 and Windows Sonic on PC and Xbox, for a three-dimensional listening experience, amplified by the generous over-ear pavilions that house the powerful drivers.
The PlayStation model of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is designed to integrate perfectly with Sony consoles, but is also compatible with PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and all devices equipped with a Bluetooth modem. As expected, the Xbox model is only compatible with Microsoft consoles, keeping the rest of the possible connectivity unchanged. Connectivity is managed via a dual wireless connection: 2.4 GHz via USB-C dongle and Bluetooth 5.2, which unfortunately do not work simultaneously.
Even if it lacks active noise cancellation, the audio quality is truly high, thanks to the careful design of the TriForce output drivers and the removable unidirectional microphone that filters surrounding input noise. The battery offersautonomy up to 70 hours with the possibility of fast charging via USB-C port, ensuring long gaming sessions without interruptions. To put more control in the hands of the end user, Razer has created a special smartphone application from which it is possible to manage equalization profiles and other settings, which can then be brought into gaming sessions on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
Data sheet
- Type: over-ear wireless headphones
- Drivers: Razer TriForce in 50mm titanium
- Frequency Response: 12Hz – 28kHz
- Impedance: 32 Ohms
- Connectivity:
- 2.4GHz wireless via USB-C dongle
- Bluetooth 5.2 (does not work simultaneously with other wireless connection)
- Active Noise Cancellation: absent
- Surrounds:
- 3D Audio on PlayStation 5
- Windows Sonic on PC and Xbox
- Compatibility:
- PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 4
- Xbox Series
- Nintendo Switch
- PC
- Mac
- Devices equipped with Bluetooth
- Microphone: removable one-way
- Frequency response: 100Hz – 10kHz
- Active noise cancellation: present with reduction ≥ 60 dB
- Weight: 320 grams
- Coloring: black and white
- Autonomy:
- up to 48 hours with PlayStation
- up to 70 hours with Bluetooth
- Price: €219.99
Considerations
Having already done an excellent job from a technical point of view with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 for PC, the manufacturer did not want to further alter the technical data sheet of this revised version of the headphones. This means that all the considerations made in our review remain absolutely valid also for these new PlayStation and Xbox branded models. Among the positive aspects we would like to underline once again the high autonomy, a very elegant and minimal design, an excellent microphone and a balanced and customizable sound performance. However, there are also some critical issues such as the practically absent passive isolation, the unstable adjustment of the pavilions and the lack of simultaneous reproduction of both wireless audio sources.
The only substantial difference, as previously mentioned, remains the possibility of customize the listening experience via the dedicated smartphone application. With the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro 2023 model we needed to own a PC, on which we had to install the Razer Synapse software to access the customization options. Now it is possible to change the same settings, directly from our smartphone, paired via Bluetooth with the headphones. This is certainly an interesting addition, although it was already possible to save customized settings in the internal memory of the headphones even with the previous model. Notably, there are three memory slots available in the headset, accessible via the simple press of a dedicated button. We also expect Razer to bring the ability to customize the headphones via the dedicated application to the 2023 model as well, so as not to deprive current owners of the headphones of this interesting innovation.
Finally, thanks to the Xbox model, even owners of Microsoft consoles will be able to get their hands on these headphones. The previous model was in fact not compatible with these gaming machines.
#Razer #presents #BlackShark #Pro #dedicated #PlayStation #Xbox #consoles
Leave a Reply