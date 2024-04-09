Razer has announced two new versions of their popular Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headphones, aimed at owners of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Razer has expanded its line of peripherals and accessories dedicated to gamers, introducing two new headphone models: one specifically designed for owners of PlayStation consoles and the other dedicated to Xbox. These new headsets Razer BlackShark V2 Pro they are in fact a slightly evolved version compared to the model already reviewed on our pages. In addition to presenting small hardware changes, such as the new USB-C transmitters, which guarantee perfect compatibility with Sony and Microsoft consoles, Razer has maintained the excellent technical characteristics of the model released in 2023, such as the use of three distinct drivers for improve frequency management, solid autonomy and high-level microphone. In order to give gamers greater freedom in customizing the listening experience, Razer has also created a dedicated application for smartphones, from which it is possible to manage the equalization profiles. Previously this functionality was confined to the PC world only, given the limitations of the operating systems of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The PlayStation and Xbox versions of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro they are available starting today at a list price set at €219.

Technical features The dongle for the wireless connection of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro changes and goes from USB-A to USB-C in this new version for PlayStation and Xbox The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro headphones feature 50mm titanium drivers equipped with Razer's proprietary TriForce technology, which allows accurate management of low, medium and high frequencies through three distinct drivers. This ensures precise equalization control for smooth, distortion-free sound. Furthermore, they support 3D Audio technology on PlayStation 5 and Windows Sonic on PC and Xbox, for a three-dimensional listening experience, amplified by the generous over-ear pavilions that house the powerful drivers. See also Baldur's Gate 3: developer understands those nostalgic for past games and references Final Fantasy VI The PlayStation model of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro is designed to integrate perfectly with Sony consoles, but is also compatible with PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and all devices equipped with a Bluetooth modem. As expected, the Xbox model is only compatible with Microsoft consoles, keeping the rest of the possible connectivity unchanged. Connectivity is managed via a dual wireless connection: 2.4 GHz via USB-C dongle and Bluetooth 5.2, which unfortunately do not work simultaneously. The lack of depth of the ear cups of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro remains a problem for those with larger ears Even if it lacks active noise cancellation, the audio quality is truly high, thanks to the careful design of the TriForce output drivers and the removable unidirectional microphone that filters surrounding input noise. The battery offersautonomy up to 70 hours with the possibility of fast charging via USB-C port, ensuring long gaming sessions without interruptions. To put more control in the hands of the end user, Razer has created a special smartphone application from which it is possible to manage equalization profiles and other settings, which can then be brought into gaming sessions on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. See also Xbox Game Pass: great free classics for QuakeCon Data sheet Type: over-ear wireless headphones

over-ear wireless headphones Drivers: Razer TriForce in 50mm titanium

Razer TriForce in 50mm titanium Frequency Response: 12Hz – 28kHz

12Hz – 28kHz Impedance: 32 Ohms

32 Ohms Connectivity: 2.4GHz wireless via USB-C dongle Bluetooth 5.2 (does not work simultaneously with other wireless connection)

Active Noise Cancellation: absent

absent Surrounds: 3D Audio on PlayStation 5 Windows Sonic on PC and Xbox

Compatibility: PlayStation 5 PlayStation 4 Xbox Series Nintendo Switch PC Mac Devices equipped with Bluetooth

Microphone: removable one-way Frequency response: 100Hz – 10kHz Active noise cancellation: present with reduction ≥ 60 dB

removable one-way Weight: 320 grams

320 grams Coloring : black and white

: black and white Autonomy: up to 48 hours with PlayStation up to 70 hours with Bluetooth

Price: €219.99