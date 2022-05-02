As the company reported, the co-founder of Razer Robert Krakoffknown as RazerGuy on the Internet, he died at the age of 81.

Krakoff was a key player in bringing to market the first dedicated gaming mouse, what would later become the Razer Boomslang. When the first company that created the Boomslang went bankrupt, he co-founded Razer with current CEO Min-Lian Tan in 2005.

“We are saddened by the passing of co-founder and president emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known to all as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for games survive and continue to inspire us all“Razer said in a Tweet.

We are saddened by the passing of Co-Founder and President Emeritus, Robert Krakoff, known by everyone as RazerGuy. Robert’s unwavering drive and passion for gaming lives on and continues to inspire all of us. Thank you Rob, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/2HKNcFaOj2 – R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 28, 2022



Krakoff was widely known in the community as a kind and easygoing person, one who took players, enthusiasts and professionals alike seriously, regardless of their level. Early Razer products included a message from RazerGuy along with its email address, razerguy @ razerzone, requesting direct feedback.

We at Eurogamer express our condolences to the family and their acquaintances.

