Last year, Razer announced that they were already working on a mask with RGB lighting, which apparently would work to protect you against the COVID-19. We still do not know when these masks will arrive on the market, but some experts in the field say that they do not have the certification N95. In other words, they will not protect you against the coronavirus.

Razer He promised that the filters used by these masks would protect you against bacteria, but not against viruses. Given this, Naomi Wu, an expert in technology, came out to deny the statements of Razer and assured that wearing one of these face masks will not have any effect against the COVID.

“The first sentence of the advertisement for the Razer Zephyr promises that it will protect you against viruses, when its filters are only rated for bacteria. The second sentence lies again and calls them grade N95 (STP-0059) when they are not, it is a different certification. This is fraud and a dangerous precedent. We don’t need the market to be flooded with RGB plastic half-hair masks that call themselves N95 ”.

The first sentence of the @Razer Zephyr advertisement is a promise it will protect you against viruses- when its filters are only rated for bacteria.

The second sentence lies again and calls them N95-grade (STP-0059) when they are not- it’s a different test.@FTC @NIOSH pic.twitter.com/bTVLIfbAEM – Naomi Wu 机械 妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) January 9, 2022

Due to the above, Razer published a statement explaining that the filters in this mask are not actually medically certified, and that they shouldn’t be promoted under certification either. N95. Now they will be editing all the advertising materials to avoid confusion among users.

“Razer would like to clarify that although the filters used in the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier have been tested for a 95% Particulate Filtration Efficiency (PFE) and a Bacteria Filtration Efficiency (BFE) of 99%, based on Statements on the website and product documentation, the wearable device itself is not a medical device nor is it certified as an N95 mask. To avoid any confusion, we are removing all references to ‘N95 grade filter’ from our marketing materials. We will also contact current customers directly to clarify. Customers with further questions regarding the Razer Zephyr Portable Air Purifier should contact our customer service at https://support.razer.com/ “

So no matter how beautiful the Razer ZaphyrIt would be better if you are not going to use any of them when you are in areas with a lot of crowds.

Editor’s note: Razer knew exactly what they were doing with this product. Sooner or later the lie was going to come out, and at least it was before these products hit the market. Otherwise, the consequences could have been much worse.

Via: Twitter / Razer