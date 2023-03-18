Razer announced a new product called the Razer Atlas, a gamer-focused mousepad that stands out for its glass-based design. The idea behind it is to elevate the user experience.

Especially those that make fast movements when playing and that are as consistent as possible. Due to its smooth surface this article gives a feeling of zero resistance. But it also stands out for other features.

That comes out when playing with a mouse or optical mouse. The Razer Atlas has micro-engraved textures on an ultra-smooth surface. It is in this way that it provides greater speed as well as precision.

The above is something that any die-hard video game fan, and of course, esports athletes, is looking for. Optical sensors in mice can accurately detect textures and offer improved performance.

Something this article also stands out for is providing silent mouse movements. Some might think that an item with such a smooth surface could very easily slide across a surface.

To avoid this, it has a non-slip rubber base. That’s what keeps it firmly in place even during the most intense gaming sessions. Razer has thought of everything when making this mousepad.

What is the price of the Razer Atlas mousepad?

Through the Razer store you can get the Razer Atlas, which is priced at $99.99 dollarsjust over $1,891 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

As for its suggested cost for Mexico and other Latin American countries, it is still pending. It is necessary to keep abreast of updates from retailers that carry Razer products outside of the United States.

This product is available in two black and white presentations. This way gamers can choose which color suits them best for this Razer mousepad.

This item is made of premium quality tempered glass and designed to ensure durability and longevity.

The Razer Atlas comes with a one-year warranty and its surface is not only scratch resistant, but also repels dirt and dust.

