Razer has launched its new Razer Kraken V4 and Razer Kraken V4 X gaming headsets.

Developed based on the legacy of the line Kraken – which has been on the market for more than 12 years – the new products represent a major recent evolution in hearing aids.

The peripherals of the line Razer Kraken V4 They offer users features ranging from lighting effects to connectivity options, providing an advanced immersive gaming experience.

Source: Razer

He Razer Kraken V4 It supports Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless, Bluetooth, and USB connections, ensuring a seamless audio experience across a variety of platforms including PC, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, and mobile devices.

This versatility also provides maximum depth in gameplay from an ultra-fast 2.4GHz wireless connection, Bluetooth or wired USB.

Kraken V4: HyperClear Super Wideband Retractable Microphone

This next-generation microphone comprises a wider frequency range to ensure high-definition, professional-grade voice quality, ideal for clear and natural communication. When not in use, the microphone can be retracted into the ear cushion structure.

Another important feature that these headphones offer to their users is that they provide highs, mids and bass that will not mix together. Thus, the player will have a much deeper audio experience.

As if that weren’t enough, Razer also offers Chroma RGB lighting in the ear cushion area on this model.

Source: Razer

Prices of the new Razer Kraken V4 in Mexico

The Razer Kraken V4 is available in 2 different models and here are the prices:

V4 Suggested Price and Availability in Mexico

$3,499.00

September 28, 2024

V4 X (wired) suggested price and availability in Mexico

$1,599.00

September 28, 2024

