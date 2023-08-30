













Razer Kitsune is the new pro controller for fighting games for PS5 and PC and here we present it to you | EarthGamer









Its highlight is that it has the tactile satisfaction of a panel with optical switch technology.

It’s designed to meet the demands of the most demanding players, featuring great precision, superior handling, and a streamlined shape.

It’s also slim and portable, making it easy to set up commands and store them away. Ali Homayounfar, product manager at Razer Kitsune, made some comments about this peripheral.

We recommend: Analysis: Razer Kaira for Xbox – Exclusive comfort.

First he said that with this ‘we cater to the unique requests and needs of fight players’. Homayounfar called it a ‘innovative leap in game control’ that allows players to make complex moves and react quickly.

Fountain: Razer.

He also highlighted the combination of its exclusive design of buttons and optical switches that the Razer Kitsune has.

Ali Homayounfar noted ‘we are proud of Kitsune, which was developed in collaboration with Capcom to ensure it complies with all Capcom Pro Tour rules’.

This device replaces the traditional lever with four movement buttons, reducing the possibility of making command errors.

Razer Kitsune features optical switches like the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro keyboard and ultra-responsive controls for precision and speed.

Fountain: Razer.

This one can be easily stored and comes with a removable USB-C cable.

It also has a cable lock and switch lock for security and prevent accidental disconnection, plus a removable aluminum top plate and Razer Chroma RGB backlight technology.

Progress in this note lets take a look and its official website is this; its release in Latin America is still pending.

Apart from the Razer Kitsune we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)