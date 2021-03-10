Sound is becoming more and more important to players. We have gone from enjoying our games through the speakers of our televisions to using headphones, which increasingly have more additions and better quality to enjoy every last nuance that a title can offer us. In multiplayer games, where listening to the enemy can mean the difference between a casualty or our death, good headphones are essential.

With Xbox Series X | S it was confirmed that we could use all the peripherals, including headphones, that we already had on Xbox One, but the premiere of the new console has also brought the launch of new peripherals, including the Razer Kaira Pro, helmets Razer wireless that we’ve been playing all kinds of games with for the past few weeks. Do you want to know our verdict? We leave you here the Review of Razer Kaira Pro, an excellent wireless headset for Xbox Series X | S

Sound and quality

At this point something that does not surprise us at all coming from Razer it is the quality of the materials. The first thing we see as soon as we open the box of the Razer Kaira Pro is the quality of the headphones, the attractiveness of the accessory and the good combination of black and green colors, which goes perfectly with the Xbox branding. Of course, in addition to being beautiful, they have to be heard well and this is where I want to tell you everything I have experienced throughout these weeks.

The first step is to configure the helmets, a process as simple as turning on your Xbox Series X | S (or Xbox One, since they also work for the last generation of Xbox) and once done, press the Xbox accessories pairing button and hold down the power button of the helmets. And that’s it, we already have them paired.

Something that I also recommend you do before you start playing with these helmets is, first, check if the device firmware is up to date. To do this you have to connect the Razer Kaira Pro to your PC via the USB charging cable and download the latest firmware version from the official Razer website. Follow the steps indicated there and you will have already updated your Razer Kaira Pro to its latest version.

Then, a last step before starting to play is to download the Razer application from your Xbox, since in this way you can configure different aspects and details of the Razer Kaira Pro, such as using the default sound mix for FPS games or games of different genres. , or enter the values ​​you want yourself. Finally, you can also turn off RGB lighting, something that can give you 5 more hours of battery life.

Although the previous steps are not mandatory, they still serve to make your experience optimal and listen to me, it is worth it. Now, I am going to tell you how these Razer Kaira Pro are heard in different games of different genres.

As for adventure and action games, the Razer Kaira Pro offer a very good experience, where the effects of the stage, the music and the voices are perfectly distinguished and when we go into combat the sound effects stand out. During several hours of play, I have traversed the dangerous grounds of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and the overwhelming Night City of Cyberpunk 2077, a most useful game to test these headphones due to its use of Dolby Atmos.

In these games I have had a satisfying and immersive experience, which is basically what you ask for a good headset. Although the best use that I see for good helmets is their use in multiplayer games and that is where they have come into play Battlefield 1, Battlefield V, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

In Battlefield, games where large-scale war surrounds you on all sides, the experience is tremendous. The whistling of bullets, airplanes flying through the skies, the distant shot of a tank … You are going to hear everything better than ever. Although for me, the jewel in the crown has been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, a game with a spectacular sound section and whose multiplayer I have enjoyed like never before thanks to how the weapons sounded, the enemy shootings, the nearby footsteps … The experience has been tremendous.

Finally, I also wanted to try the driving games, where I have fallen into the networks of Forza Horizon 4. The sound of the engines, the songs on the radio and the sound effects of when we go through tunnels, near other cars, the brakes … The detail is incredible and we can hear it perfectly with these Razer Kaira Pro.

In summary, The Razer Kaira Pro offer us excellent sound in all kinds of games, customizable thanks to its App for Xbox, and that will make us experience the most epic battles in all games like never before. If you are adventure game players you will enjoy them like never before, but dWhere these Razer Kaira Pro really stand out is in multiplayer shooter games.

Razer Kaira headset review

Comfort, features and battery

Razer always offers quite comfortable products And the truth is that these Razer Kaira Pro will not bother our ears after several hours of play thanks to their padded ear pads that have a gel that prevents them from overheating and sweating. If you also play with glasses and suffer in case your sideburns get stuck, you don’t have to worry. In fact, I already have a few tested helmets that seem to finally leave behind that horrible feeling that it was to play with goggles and headband helmets.

The negative part in terms of comfort is found in the central part of the headbandDespite having a cushion that reduces pressure and the hardness of the headband on the top of our head, the truth is that after a few hours of play you will end up noticing the pressure and it could even bother you. The easiest solution is to make the headband looser, which reduces the pressure on that part of the head, but also makes the helmets too wide. If you have a very round head or you do not play for more than 2-3 hours in a row, surely this is not a problem for you.

Regarding functionalities, The Razer Kaira Pro offer us all kinds of buttons and features to quickly access from the same helmets, since being wireless they do not have the typical controller integrated in the cable that we use to play with the volume or mute ourselves. The Razer Kaira Pro have a built-in volume wheel and another to mix the sound, in case we want to prioritize chat or game sound. We also have a button to pair it with other Bluetooth devices such as our mobile, to use these helmets to play xCloud through the Xbox Game Pass app on Android.

We also have a button to silence us and the power button. A rather curious aspect of these Razer Kaira Pro is found in a microphone built into the headphones, so that we can talk without having to connect the main microphone. In this way we will use a discreet microphone (great for video calls or video conferences in which a microphone in front of our mouth can be somewhat ugly).

If we want to take 100% of what the voice chat of these Razer Kaira Pro offers we will have to connect its microphone, which offers great sound quality, with which our colleagues will hear us like never before.

Last but not least. The battery of these Razer Kaira Pro will last us about 18-20 hours if we play with the RGB off and something less than 20 (around 15-18) if we turn on the lights. We can charge them on our Xbox or any device that has a USB port using the included cable and in about 30 minutes of charging it can offer us 4 more hours of play. A full charge will take us about 4 hours, Yes indeed.

Conclusions: Razer Kaira Pro Review – Wireless Headphones for Xbox Series X | S

Razer launches the Razer Kaira Pro as one of The first wireless headset for Xbox Series X | S with the console in mind. The main competition for this product will be found in the Xbox wireless headsets that the company recently announced and that will arrive in a few days. Without having tried the Xbox helmets yet, it is clear that Razer presents a competition to take into account, following the company’s line by offering a product of great quality, quite comfortable and fully integrated with Xbox, to the point that by touching only two buttons we will have it integrated into our console.

The Razer application on Xbox also helps to personalize our experience and find the sound profile that we like the most. If we also combine these helmets with a Dolby Atmos license, we will be enjoying an optimal sound quality and that will put us fully into any game.

At their current price, the Razer Kaira Pro may escape from some pockets, but considering what they offer, their quality and versatility, we are without a doubt before An investment to consider for any Xbox Series X | S gamer who wants to enjoy sound like never before of video games.