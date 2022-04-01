With its technology HyperSensethe goal of Razer it’s simple: improve player immersion through peripherals that react to game action. Now, the brand has decided to go a step further with this particular suit that transports the player into the game.

Call HyperSense Suit, the suit is designed directly for the Metaverse, this hazy environment that all large companies now want to highlight. When fully worn, the Razer HyperSense suit synchronizes with your consciousness and senses, transporting you to an alternate reality that is as realistic, immersive and interactive as the real world.

HyperSense Suit contains 1,333,337 touch sensors, which should make the sensations truly realistic. Razer also naturally thought about the possibility of adjusting the intensity of the vibrations – this can be done using the built-in button or in the Synapse app. Also worth mentioning is the lightweight and durable construction, sweat-resistant fabric, and effective Chroma RGB backlight.

Razer is also looking for beta testers: at this link you can subscribe and find all the relevant FAQs.

Ah, one last thing: good April fool!