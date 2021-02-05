Razer has surprised us today with the arrival of the Huntsman V2 Analog, an update to its top-of-the-line gaming keyboard that not only features some of the improvements and changes proposed by fans, but also introduces revolutionary new switch technology, with the company’s first proprietary analog optical switches, able to recognize the force of our pulsations.

Specifications Razer Huntsman V2 Analog

Switches Razer optical analog sensor Technology Keys Razer PBT Doubleshot, N-key roll-over, Anti-ghosting Polling rate 1,000 Hz HyperPolling RGB lighting Razer Chroma with 16.8 million customizable color options software Hybrid onboard storage up to 5 profiles + Razer Synapse 3.0 Connectivity Screened fiber cable with dual USB-A and USB-C output Price From 269.99 euros





With a solid and resistant structure, the Huntsman V2 Analog presents a design almost identical to the Huntsman Elite, with a metallic body, a matte black finish, and great robustness. And it is that although this reversal has not included the Elite nomenclature, we will continue to count on the inclusion of a separate wrist rest with a synthetic leather finish filled with foam padding.

Although this time, this wrist rest will come under a small remodel to remove all metal frames, covered by the same foam and leather, leaving a much more comfortable and elegant surface.

Another addition that will also add to its predecessor will be the PBT DoubleShot keys, that with a double injection treatment, they will offer us a more robust finish and a slightly shiny and grainy texture for a better touch and grip, as well as a longer useful life.

Moving to the rear of the keyboard, the generous amount of non-slip rubber surfaces stands out, with up to five bands of different sizes that will make it almost impossible for the keyboard to move unintentionally during use. In addition, we will also have elevating legs with two levels of height that will help us adjust the keyboard for optimal use to our liking.

Regarding the connectivity of the Hutsman Elite to the computer, we will have a 1.8 meter braided fiber cable with two ends dedicated independently to the operation of the keyboard and the power supply of its lighting, this time replacing the second output with a USB-C socket. Although together with the keyboard we can find a small adapter to USB-A, so we will not have problems for its use if our computer does not have one of these inputs.

In addition, this time the use of two USB connectors will not be an impediment, since the Huntsman V2 Analog will include an additional USB input on its side, in fact allowing us to have a much more accessible entrance.

But as we anticipated at the beginning of this analysis, the greatest differences lie in the change to the new analog optical switches. And is that for the first time on a keyboard, these switches will allow us to configure an adjustable actuation (the amount of movement needed to register a keystroke), allowing for almost infinite customization through its dedicated software. And it is undoubtedly that the most attractive feature of these keys is that, instead of being limited to the usual nature of pressing the activation of the keys, can be programmed with analog inputs to emulate the force of the touch.

In this way we can get to program the keyboard so that lightly pressing a key makes you walk slowly through the game, while pressing it fully will cause you to run at a normal pace, like an analog stick. A quality that will shine especially in driving simulation games, both in those that require greater precision of movement.

Following in the footsteps of its predecessor, the keyboard has a wide field of powerful brightness with illumination protruding from all sides of each key, and even around its wrist rest. Although it is true that, having been able to perform the tests with both keyboards at the same time, it should be noted that the new Huntsman V2 Analog seems to have reduced the intensity of this lighting.

So, finally we are going to review the functions of your software. And it is that although the Huntsman V2 Analog will have some presets in its own memory, allowing us to take advantage of all its functions without the need to install a software, the use of Razer Synapse will greatly expand all its functionalities.

On the one hand, in addition to our personalized profiles, this software will automatically show us some special lighting effects for some games, among which we can highlight Apex Legends, Overwatch, or The Division 2, among others, for which some special reactions will be added for the keyboard in front of our interactions during the game, such as when we receive damage, when collecting objects from different loot rarity, or just creating a more immersive atmosphere with regards to weather.

Although undoubtedly the greatest advantage of use in this case lies in the customization of the keys.

Building on that feature, the Razer keyboard also allows gamers program two different functions that would normally require two buttons on one key, one firing at actuation distance and the other when you fully press the key. In this way, and always depending on the game, we will be able to carry out different actions depending on whether we press a key, keep it pressed, or when we release it. Something very useful for example for competitive shooter, where we can equip a grenade by gently pressing a key, and launch it only if we press the key all the way.

In fact, Razer’s switches can be customized to your specific performance preferences for gaming or any other use case. The Huntsman V2 analog keys have a default travel of 3.6mm, but you can adjust the distance to 1.5mm much shorter or anywhere in between those values.

Although what we should highlight here is that these changes for the activation path will be limited exclusively to the optical detector, so we will not notice any change in terms of tactile feedback when we press the keys. And it is in fact that one of the biggest changes that I have noticed with respect to its predecessor, is that this new keyboard has greatly reduced the feeling of clicking its keys, without however losing that sensation so characteristic of mechanical keyboards. Something that in fact will also translate into a notable reduction in noise.

Well, and quickly summarizing the options, we will find only two tabs: the first one for assigning the functions of the keys and editing macros or user profiles (which we can also store in the internal memory of the user. keyboard for when we transport it); and a second one through which we can access Chroma Studio, from where we will control the different lighting options.

Currently the Razer Huntsman V2 Analog is only available through the official website of the brand, under a price of 269.99 euros, (including free shipping costs for the peninsula and the Canary Islands), although it is expected that it will also join the offer of some specialized stores such as Amazon or PcComponentes from next day 9 of this month.

Thus, in the same way that we already saw in its predecessor, unlike other keyboards of the brand, this keyboard is designed to be used exclusively on PC, so we will not have the support for use on consoles like the PS4 , PS5, Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S.