The Prime Day It’s a great opportunity to buy a lot of different products at affordable prices. As for PC gaming, you might be interested in the promotion currently active for the Razer Goliathus ChromaRazer’s RGB Chroma gaming mat, currently 51% off for Prime members. You can reach the offer pages at this addressor by clicking on the box below.
The recommended price is 49.99 euros, while the promotional price is 24.49 eurosso with a saving of about 25 euros. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, with immediate availability and fast delivery.
Razer Goliathus Chroma Features
The Razer Goliathus Chroma is a soft mouse mat powered by Razer Chroma, offering edge-to-edge RGB backlighting with a full range of 16.8 million colors, all syncable with other Razer Chroma products via Razer Synapse 3.
The surface of the mat is made of micro-textured fabric, which offers the perfect balance of control and speed of movement even in the most frenetic competitive games and is optimized for any sensitivity and sensor setting. The base is made of non-slip rubber to keep the mat stable even in the most hectic situations and it also includes an integrated cable holder to keep the gaming station tidy.
