Razer Edgethe interesting Android-based handheld also designed for cloud gaming, was officially presented with a trailerthe technical features and the price: The Wi-Fi version of the device will be available for $ 399.99, while there is still no exact figure for the 5G model. The release is scheduled for January 2023.

Announced in September, Razer Edge is the first cloud console with 5G connectivity, therefore able to reproduce streaming games relying on enough bandwidth to ensure the highest possible quality.

However, we are talking about a device equipped with advanced components also for local gaming with Android applications, as revealed by the Technical specifications of the Razer Edge:

Processor: Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform

GPU: Adreno

Memory: 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.8-inch AMOLED touch screen, with 2400 x 1080 resolution and 144 Hz

Audio: Dual-way speakers with Verizon Adaptive Sound, 2 digital microphones

Wireless: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Sub 6, mmWave Verizon 5G

Battery: 5000mAh

Dimensions: 259.7 x 84.5 x 10.83 mm

Weight: 263.8g, 400.8g with the controller

Black colour

On the design front, the Razer Edge looks like a kind of tablet equipped with a module Razer Kishi V2 Prowhich allows you to add physical controls to the system or not, in a very similar way to Nintendo Switch.