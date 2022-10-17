Razer Edge is the latest gimmick of Razer, which we told you about here! This is a company that has a lot to teach and tell. Gamers have always relied on the company’s products and the brand can now boast a certain fame but above all a certain reputation in the videogame sector. Today we are here to talk to you aboutlast consul presented by the groupso stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Razer Edge, here’s the Android console!

Razer Edge is finally a reality. This is an Android console with all the trimmings that will be marketed in the company of the telephone operator Verizon starting from the first months of 2023. But let’s get to the details, because the 5G variant of the aforementioned is really succulent thanks to its Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform and a snappy, lightning-fast 5G module.

But let’s come to the technical sheet which is certainly worth a thousand words:

display: AMOLED 6.8 ″ FHD +, 144Hz

AMOLED 6.8 ″ FHD +, 144Hz platform: Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming PlatformOS based on Android 12

Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming PlatformOS based on Android 12 memory: 8GB LPPDR5

8GB LPPDR5 storage: 128GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 2TB via microSD

128GB UFS 3.1, expandable up to 2TB via microSD connectivity: WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Sub 6 mmWave by Verizon, USB-C

WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Sub 6 mmWave by Verizon, USB-C audio: two-way speaker, 2x digital microphones, Boomcloud 360 audio

two-way speaker, 2x digital microphones, Boomcloud 360 audio front camera: 5MP, 1080p @ 60fps

5MP, 1080p @ 60fps dimensions and weight: 259.7 × 84.5 × 10.83mm for 263.8g (400.8g with controller)

259.7 × 84.5 × 10.83mm for 263.8g (400.8g with controller) battery: 5,000mAh

In addition, all essential gaming services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming, Steam Link and so on and so forth will be pre-installed. The 144Hz will guarantee a touch of class during the games and obviously in the package there will be the Razer Kishi V2 Pro controller. So, the price? Unfortunately we are not given to know! We will of course let you know as soon as we have more details!