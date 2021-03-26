The manufacturer specialized in gaming devices, the American Razer, confirmed this Friday that it will officially market the smart chinstrap and with customizable lighting system Project Hazel, whose concept announced in january during the technology and consumer fair CES 2021.

Razer announced that it made an investment and plans to “proceed to make a reality and launch the smart mask”, as stated by the CEO of the company, Min-Liang Tan, in an interview with the Yahoo Finance site.

Project Hazel, as the company called it, has the medical grade respirator N95 that uses removable and rechargeable active fans, as well as smart pods that regulate air flow and they remove 95 percent of particles.

Razer also thought about the social interaction, and therefore Project Hazel has a clear and transparent design, which allows other people to see the facial gestures.

Razer presented its anti covid mask with RGB. Photo Razer

It is also made up of interior lights They are activated automatically in the dark, so users can continue to express themselves in low light. And even a microphone and amplifier to improve the user’s speech.

“Let’s go ahead and solve the sustainable look of the mask, which is one of the most important things for us, “said Tan in the interview.

Project Hazel uses disk type fans Replaceable and rechargeable sanitizers inside its dual-purpose wireless fast-charging box, with a sanitizing UV light inside. This avoids the generation of waste. It is made of recyclable plastic and lined with silicon, with cooling and active air regulation.

New Kraken V3 X gaming headset

The peripheral company also took the opportunity to officially launch its new Kraken V3 X headset focused for the enthusiastic gamer such as one who can use them to compete in esports (esports)

This new model is the updated version of the Kraken V, one of the brand’s best sellers, which is equipped with the Razer TriForce 40mm speakers, which deliver a 7.1 surround sound, and Razer HyperClear cardioid microphone for clearer communication during games.

The Kraken V3 X headphones offer 7.1 surround sound and RGB functionalities. Photo: Razer.

Its lightweight design -weighs 285 grams- is accompanied by hybrid fabric pads filled with memory foam (memory foam) that conforms to the ears for lasting comfort, as explained by the company.

The Razer Kraken V3 X also features RGB, the proprietary lighting technology from the brand with more than 16.8 million colors, allowing gamers to customize the lighting of the headphones for greater immersion.

This headset is expected to reach Latin America in the next few months at a price that has not yet been officially revealed. In the United States, for example, it already sells for $ 69.99.