under the CES 2023, Razer It was also given its space to present all its products for the remainder of the year. Among all that they showed, there are a couple of very interesting laptops from the series Razer Blade.

The first thing you should know is that the new Razer Blade series has 16:10 aspect screens, which look bigger and come with an admittedly slim chassis and components that gamers and designers alike will want to see in action.

Both the 16 and 18 models come with the 13th generation Intel Core i) HX processor as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU running at 175W. To that add that you can upgrade the DDR5 ram memory.

Source: Razer

Let’s start with the largest model, the Razer Blade 16, which is promoted as a laptop with 35% more graphics power than other computers of the same size on the market.

Likewise, there will also be the option of dual native switching, which allows creators such as gamers to choose the mode that suits them.

Razer Blade 18 takes on desktop competition

On the other hand, the Razer Blade 18 is promoted as a serious and aggressive change when it comes to laptops. This is a really powerful laptop and it’s built for gaming.

Source: Razer

Its 18-inch 240Hz QHD display has pristine color accuracy, sharp resolution, and fast response for the games that need it most.

As a welcome bonus, it also comes with a 5 MP camera, a 6-speaker THX audio array, upgradable components, and plenty of ports to connect all sorts of devices.

Source: Razer

They also announced the Razer Edge 5G that comes with a Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 processor, which is designed for long gaming sessions. A Kiyo Pro Ultra webcam was also announced that more than one streamer will want in their equipment.

What do you think of these ads? Are we facing the new generation of gaming laptops?