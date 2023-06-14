Razer and AMD are back in the spotlight with the new Razer 14 laptop, a top of the range with excellent performance and many other innovations including the integration of Ryzen AI.

The new processors and graphics cards in the mobile version are slowly arriving on the market with undoubtedly interesting and performance configurations ready to set new records in the laptop world. For the occasion, Razer has many product lines ready, from the most classic to the top of the range able to satisfy even the most demanding players. A laptop entirely designed for the latter is the Razer Blade 14now updated to version 2023 and announced today. The Razer home notebook will be equipped with a AMD Ryzen 7940HSthe new processor from AMD with promising performance, which will be associated with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 or 4070. In this configuration there is also the possibility to choose the memory size between 16 GB, 32 GB or 64 GB of DDR5-5600 RAM and 1 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. See also Let's analyze that Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer

On an aesthetic level there are no substantial upheavals, and the line that also characterized the previous models remains practically identical, so much so that the total measurements do not change much, which now stand at 310.7 x 228 x 17.99 mm thick and weighs 1.8 kg. The body, internally redesigned to be lighter but also solid at the same time, is made of aluminum and covered with a special cover to prevent fingerprints. As far as connectivity is concerned, we find inputs and ports that fall within the current configuration standard, with everything necessary such as 2 USB4 Type-C, 1 HDMI 2.1, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A and 1 3.5mm jack. To stand out is undoubtedly the screen that with a 2560 x 1600 QHD resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio manages to grab your attention. The performance stands at a refresh rate of 240 Hz, a peak luminance of 500 nits and a response time of 3 ms. To conclude the overview of the Razer Blade 14 there are a 68.1 W battery for an autonomy of 10 hours, support for THX Spatial, a glass touchpad and a Razer RGB gaming keyboard which obviously fully supports Razer Chroma. See also Make a home for yourself and your fossils in chill PC puzzler Fossil Corner





The new Razer Blade 14 is ready to hit the market in its 2023 version What certainly intrigues us the most is the heart of the new Razer Blade 14: the AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with 8 cores and 16 threads, which pushes performance to a maximum frequency of 5.2 GHz, with 24 MB of cache and a TDP ranging from 35 to 54 watts. AMD has stated without half measures that its latest creation is more performing than the already excellent Intel Core i9-13900H, especially in the gaming field, with a better performance both in terms of FPS and consumption and energy management.



But the big news, in addition to the heart and brain represented by the latest generation of NVIDIA graphics cards and AMD CPUs, is represented by the artificial intelligence that sneaks into the architecture AMD Ryzen AI XDNA. The XDNA AI Engine, thanks to a complete integration with Windows 11, introduces many innovations that will provide users with many useful tools for productivity such as Automatic Framing, Eye Contact Correction and Advanced Background Effects, all of which must be tested carefully before being able to concretely express their goodness. See also 5 Top Racing Games You Should Play