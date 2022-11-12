Razer develops peripherals and technology for gamers, it is one of the most recognized brands due to the materials and systems it uses. On this occasion, Razer presents the Wolverine V2 Pro that in addition to extensive customization, has an elegant design, is available for PS5 and PC.

The new control of the company promises a higher level of speed —in other words, it targets competitive gamers to push video game performance as best as possible.

Richard Hashim, director of Razer’s mobile and console division, commented:

“The Razer Wolverine V2 Pro brings a whole new level of speed and consistency to competitive gaming.”

It will be available in November 2022.

What is the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro —available for PS5 and PC—?

Source: Razer

A wireless controller that offers speed and control. It has the following specifications:

Tactile mechanical action buttons

D-Pad with 8-way DIP switch

6 reassignable multifunction buttons

Razer HyperTrigger

3.5mm analog audio port

Approximate size: 105.75mm (length) x 167.5mm (width) x 65.2mm (height)

Approximate weight: 279g

customization

6 configurable buttons

Interchangeable joysticks

The 4 additional triggers and 2 custom bumpers can be assigned to your preferred commands

2 additional joystick caps—for speed or precision—

Source: Razer

Also, controller works with Razer Chroma —remember that it has more than 16.8 million colors and a set of effects that can be configured through the Razer Controller application available for iOS and Android—.

About connectivity: Razer Wolverine V2 Pro

Controller features Razer HyperSpeed ​​Wireless — which is renowned for being three times faster than other wireless gaming technologies—.

In this way, it manages to offer an ultra-fast 2.4 GHz wireless connection — through its included USB type A dongle. The control ensures continuous performance and low latency.

Source: Razer

What games will the controller be useful for?

For everyone, but those who will squeeze their potential will be those who require the most speed and precision. For example, fighting games —due to complex combos—, and racing deliveries —FPS—.

We recommend you: RazerCon 2022: They present the Switch KIller and new technology for streams

How much does the Razer Wolverine V2 Pro cost?

About $249.99.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.