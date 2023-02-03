Razer announced a new high-tech mouse, the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition, a high-performance, ultra-lightweight, wireless peripheral that offers the best features and technology of its products.

One of its main characteristics is that it is very light, since it barely weighs 49 grams. All thanks to the fact that its structure has an ultra-durable magnesium alloy. It is the lightest mouse made by the company.

In addition to the use of magnesium, its reduced weight is the result of injection molding techniques. Something that also stands out is its appearance.

We recommend: Razer Blade presents its new models with the GeForce RTX Series 40.

Its elegant design is the result of an exoskeleton chassis in the Viper Mini shape; It still has a very comfortable grip.

The cover is passivated to reduce any susceptibility to corrosion before it is painted and assembled. But it also stands out for other features.

Font: Razer.

This mouse from Razer has a Razer Focus Pro 30K optical sensor, as well as Razer Gen-3 Optical Mouse Switches and HyperPolling Wireless. The latter have true wireless polling rates of 4000 Hz.

This mouse features Razer’s fastest wireless gaming technology for faster speeds and stable performance. The Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition can be charged in a record time of less than 90 minutes.

Font: Razer.

How much does this Razer mouse cost and when does it go on sale?

This Razer mouse is priced at $279.99 dollars, more than $5,224 pesos at the current exchange rate. This mouse can move out of the way the store from this manufacturer, although it is currently out of stock.

As for his departure date, it will be February 11 of this year. Other details about this device is that it has up to 750 Inches Per Second (IPS)/70G acceleration and 99.8% resolution accuracy, which is pretty high.

Font: Razer.

As for the measurements of this peripheral, they are 119 mm long by 62 mm wide and 39 mm high. In addition to the Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition comes a 1.8m Type-C cable for charging and use.

Add to that the Razer HyperPolling Wireless Dongle, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 mouse feet set, microfiber cleaning cloth, two sets of Razer Mouse Grip Tapes, and two alcohol prep pads.

To top it off, it has a three-year warranty. In addition to Razer we have more technology information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.