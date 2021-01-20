Osasuna’s coach, Jagoba Arrasate has commented that the team needs a victory that serves to reassure the squad “psychologically” with the idea of ​​moving forward

more confident”. Osasuna won in Barcelona on Sunday against Espanyol to arrive

to Mestalla “with great enthusiasm” to play a “good game” against the Ché, knowing the “difficulty” of the match.

About Valencia, Arrasate has said that he has the ability to beat Real Madrid or draw at the Camp Nou despite not being a “as dominating” team as in recent campaigns, but that with spaces is “very comfortable.” The Basque coach has spoken about the importance of having the entire squad plugged in “to have that headache when choosing an eleven” competitive with which to face the matches.

“We have to be more forceful in what we do. Have clear ideas to take the game to our field, because there we are powerful to compete against anyone “, The coach has given his opinion on what they should do in the city of Turia to be successful. Arrasate has warned of the danger of the “offensive argument of Valencia with the direct game with Maxi and with the depth” of the bands.

“We saw things and drew conclusions. There were elements to highlight and things that will come in handy for us in the near future, starting from tomorrow,” Arrasate noted on what the cupbearer’s match against Espanyol gave. “The important thing is to be out of relegation on matchday 38”, the one from Berriatua answered when asked about the situation that he is going through the group of El Sadar that has been 12 days without knowing the victory.

Canterano Javi Martínez scored his first official goal with Osasuna against Espanyol and his coach has been praised for a footballer who had been with the “asterisk” marked for some time to be international with Spain in lower categories.

“Everybody thought he was a midfielder, he the first. We saw that there he was not going to be an important player in the first team. The key came last year when it was understood that he had to delay the position, “Arrasate explained about the Soriano.

“Now he is a much more complete player. He has back and forth and the ability to repeat efforts at high intensity and right now he is there to help us, that’s why we put it. Here we do not give anything away, we are taking advantage of it and he is in a great moment, “he praised the 21-year-old who could have minutes again tomorrow.