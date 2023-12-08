The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Sherif Al Olama, the United Nations Climate Change Leader for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), the President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, Razan Al Mubarak, and a number of officials concerned with the infrastructure sector, thinkers and entrepreneurs, participated in a high-level session. Titled “The Sustainability Plan for the Built Environment in the UAE,” at the UAE Pavilion at the Conference of the Parties.

The session discussed current visions of the construction and infrastructure sector in the country, challenges and opportunities, best practices, and lessons learned, in addition to future steps capable of supporting the sector’s sustainability goals.

The session, organized by the High-Level Climate Pioneers Team and the Emirates Green Building Council, touched on the UAE’s efforts to achieve a more sustainable future in the infrastructure sector.

Al-Mubarak said: “We are here because we know that buildings contribute 21% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to figures for 2019, and with our joint efforts and diligent cooperation, we are able to reduce those emissions by up to 85% by 2030.”

For his part, the scientists said: “Despite increased investment in energy efficiency and decreased energy intensity, the construction and infrastructure sector still needs more effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. Removing carbon from our built environment and reducing harmful environmental impacts, promoting long-term sustainability; “It is the only way to manage rapid urbanization,” stressing the role of the private sector through its effective participation in reducing the gap between the performance of the construction sector and the state’s climate goals.

Sharif Al-Ulama:

• The construction sector still needs more effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

139 billion dirhams in savings

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure for Energy and Petroleum Affairs, Sharif Al Olama, said that the implementation of the energy and water demand management program at the infrastructure level is expected to contribute to achieving financial savings amounting to 139 billion dirhams, in addition to its role in reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 74%. tons by 2050.