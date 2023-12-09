The United Nations climate change leader for the Conference of the Parties (COP28), Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, confirmed that the UAE’s urban environment plan is a decisive step to reduce carbon emissions, as the country has taken pioneering practices in transforming the building and construction sector, towards achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

Al Mubarak said in statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the UAE, within the framework of its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050 in its third nationally determined contribution, has made clear its endeavor to reduce its emissions, by reducing 43 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent by the year 2030, noting that the building and construction sector is expected to achieve 85% of emissions reduction, which means reducing the sector’s emissions by half by 2030.

Razan Al-Mubarak indicated that the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure are working on many initiatives and policies, such as reviewing building codes, expanding the scope of retrofitting, and accelerating energy-saving applications, in order to achieve these ambitious goals.

Razan Khalifa Al-Mubarak added that the buildings and construction sector constitutes the focus of the challenge and solution to the problem of climate change, as it contributes significantly to global greenhouse gas emissions, noting that the International Energy Agency provides more than 40% of the solutions needed to double improvements in energy intensity, as this sector is vital. In achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, and the UAE’s efforts towards achieving climate neutrality.

Regarding the main enabling factors that have been identified to reduce the carbon footprint of buildings in the Emirates, Razan Al Mubarak said that the UAE follows a multiple and diverse approach that contributes to reducing emissions, noting the need to focus on enabling factors to reduce the carbon footprint in buildings.

She added that developers in the UAE are taking ambitious steps towards sustainability, and these measures demonstrate leadership in moving beyond business as usual, pushing efforts towards a low-emissions sector.

Razan Al-Mubarak pointed out the establishment of enabling platforms for constructive dialogue with the private sector, to participate in developing enabling policies, with the aim of bringing about a transformation in the local market, to participate in discussions and to help accelerate the transformation process in this sector.

Regarding the partnership between the business sector and the government in achieving these goals, Razan Al-Mubarak said: “The partnership between the business sector and the government is fundamental to our collective success, as it carries the ability to bring about a rapid and purposeful transformation, and by working together we create a positive cycle that works to accelerate work in The construction sector, which drives us towards our collective goal of a sustainable, zero-emission future.”

She pointed out that the UAE is already planning, in accordance with nationally determined contributions, a number of initiatives and policies to reduce the carbon footprint of the construction sector.