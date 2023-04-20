new york (wam)

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, the United Nations climate change leader at the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at its twenty-eighth session «COP28», President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, called for more efforts to include indigenous peoples as “major partners in decision-making processes that affect on their lands, health, resources and way of life”, during the twenty-second session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Peoples’ Issues.

During her speech at the forum, Al-Mubarak said: “The Paris Agreement stipulates that climate change faces a common challenge for all mankind, and when acting to confront climate change, the rights of indigenous peoples must be respected, appreciated and guaranteed.”

Al-Mubarak added, “It is imperative that we work together to ensure the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, as part of our quest to find solutions to the climate crisis.”

Referring to the reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the Glasgow Convention on Climate, and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, Al-Mubarak appreciated the many contributions made by indigenous peoples in facing the climate crisis, from advocacy, awareness-raising, and advocacy, to environmental care.

In addition to being the United Nations climate pioneer, Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak is leading the “Race to Resilience” campaign, which is a global campaign supported by the United Nations to stimulate a significant change in the global ambition related to climate resilience, putting people and nature first in the quest to create a resilient world. Where we can survive shocks and climate stresses, we can even thrive.

Today, the Race to Resilience campaign works in 139 countries and emphasizes building resilience for women, girls and indigenous and local communities. The campaign’s projects range from restoring landscapes and livelihoods in eastern and southern Africa, to mangrove nurseries in the Caribbean, improving value chains and accessing finance for sustainable agriculture. The Race to Resilience also promotes community-based solutions with local leadership.

In preparation for the Climate Summit, the UN Climate Leader and the entire COP28 leadership team, including His Excellency the President-designate of COP28 and the Youth Leader, are reaching out to youth, women, indigenous groups, civil society and business leaders.

The magnitude of global climate change and its impact on societies around the world, especially in the countries of the South, cannot be dealt with without solutions that include all segments of society. Therefore, all voices and parties will be present in the negotiations at COP28 with the aim of accelerating the necessary climate action.

The UAE will host the COP28 Conference of the Parties, at Dubai Expo City, from November 30 to December 12, 2023, and more than 70,000 people are expected to participate in the conference.

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak was elected President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in September 2021, becoming the second woman to hold the presidency of the Federation throughout its 75-year history, and the first ever President of the Federation from West Asia.