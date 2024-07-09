Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Glasgow. Razan Al Mubarak was awarded the Doctor of Letters degree by the university in recognition of her achievements in the humanities. The awards ceremony was held at the university’s Dumfries campus, which also saw the conferring of degrees on graduates of the School of Social and Environmental Sustainability.

In her acceptance speech, Al Mubarak highlighted the relationship between climate change and nature loss, reminding the university’s graduates of the urgent need to rethink humanity’s relationship with nature.

“We live in a world where temperatures are rising and biodiversity is being lost at unprecedented and alarming rates,” she said in her address to the graduates. “It is fair to say that this is a problem that was caused by the generations before you, who denied these crises and did not take sufficient action to confront them. For your generation, the same approach cannot continue. We can no longer ignore these problems.”

Professor Bethan Wood, Professor of Ecology and Vice-President of the School of Social and Environmental Sustainability at the University, praised Razan Al Mubarak’s work, which she described as spanning “more than 20 years of involvement in environmental conservation, first in her home country, and now internationally.” She emphasized Al Mubarak’s commitment to inclusiveness in environmental conservation, a theme she has championed as a climate champion at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28).