In recent weeks, talks had emerged between the structure headed by Razlan Razali and Suzuki and Aprilia, probed in the event of a break with Yamaha. After Suzuki’s departure from the category, Spain had been given “very close”The agreement with Aprilia, to become the first satellite team of Noale. But it is evident that Razlan Razali is playing on multiple tables, swinging between one possibility and another with the aim of winning the most convenient contract for his team. It is therefore not surprising that after the statements of Lin Jarvis of Yamaha – who basically explained that he needed a customer team where young riders could mature – others arrived on the same wavelength as the Malaysian manager: “We are a new team and obviously we want to continue with Yamaha, it was never our intention to change manufacturers after just one year”.

Razali then deepened his thoughts, and certainly his words will not completely please Aprilia, treated as second choice: “We have to wait for Yamaha’s decision up to Mugello, when we will know whether or not they intend to continue with us. But I have to look around for options and a plan B. And this plan B is very interesting this year. We are not worried. If Yamaha makes us an offer that is not entirely satisfactory, there is another option for us “Malay stressed a Speedweek. Razali then hinted that he intends to change drivers: “We are very clear about the type of rider we want with us, but even here it will depend on what Yamaha decides. If you look at the riders market, we have perhaps the only free seats for those who race in MotoGP and for the youngsters of Moto2. We enjoy the luxury of waiting, they are all very good drivers. There are few free places for so many centaurs “he concluded.