“It was neither easy nor fun to build a team for the second time”. In these words is contained all the effort of Razlan Razali in setting up the RNF team (acronym in which the Malaysian manager has enclosed the names of the children) from the ashes of the Petronas branded stable. The Malaysian petrochemical giant in 2019 landed in MotoGP alongside Razali in the adventure as a Yamaha customer team after the passage of the Tech3 team led by Hervé Poncharal under the protective wing of KTM. The start was fulminating, with rookie Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli immediately able to be competitive for podiums and victories embarrassing the factory drivers Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

In 2020 the title was only touched with Quartararo first and then Morbidelli (the blue finished as vice-champion behind Mir) and in 2021 the pairing with Valentino Rossi – who had the official M1 as a dowry unlike Morbidelli – did not bear the hoped-for results. The Doctor decided to retire, but for Razali the big problem was the step back of the sponsor Petronas. The RNF team has restarted from Andrea Dovizioso and from the partner WithU, who since 2019 had been linked to the Malaysian team.

After all the obstacles overcome in order not to miss the appointment with 2022, Razali does not hide the necessary ambitions that pushed him not to give up: “We went back to the philosophy we started with in 2019 – said interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport on the occasion of the presentation of the team which took place yesterday at the Verona Philharmonic Theater – with the added experience of Dovizioso. He will have an official M1 and this puts him on the same level as Quartararo and Morbidelli. I see him very motivated and for me he will be able to try to play for the World Cup “.