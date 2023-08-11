Market always open

The MotoGP is back on track at Silverstone to experience the weekend that opened the second part of the season. Although the summer break is over, however, this is still that stage of the year in which teams, manufacturers and riders are busy talking to each other to define the various line-ups for next season. Among the names that seemed to be in the balance, from the rumors that have emerged in recent weeks, there was also that of the Spanish Raul Fernandez.

Fresh from a very negative year spent astride the Tech3 team’s KTM, the young Iberian talent – vice world champion in Moto2 in 2021 – has accepted the challenge provided by the RNFfrom this year become sAprilia customer team. However, the situation on the track hasn’t improved particularly for Fernandez, who has collected just 14 points in the first nine rounds of this season.

Razali’s reassurances

His best result came at Silverstone, where the Madrilenian born in 2000 finished tenth. Aprilia and Razlan Razali, boss of RNF, have however denied the possibility of a farewell from Fernandez at the end of the year. Indeed, the ex-KTM standard bearer was invited by his team principal to remain calm and not to doubt his permanence in the team.

“We had a meeting with Aprilia last week Razali told his team’s podcast RNF Unlocked – no doubt, [Raul] he has probably heard stories from other riders who have approached us and, yes, there have been several riders who have come to talk to us. In the first place, however, during the meeting with Aprilia we confirmed that [Raul] it needs more time. So he needn’t worry. This is something we also communicated to Raul: ‘Don’t worry – we told him – Why you have a contract with Aprilia for at least two years, with an option for another two years‘. These voices shouldn’t distract him, he just needs to concentrate on work and not put any more pressure on himself ”.