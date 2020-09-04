A left-wing extremist group has been sending dozens of threatening letters to politicians since the end of 2019, even depositing incendiary devices. The Attorney General has started investigations against the “Revolutionary Action Cells” (RAZ).

NRight-wing threatening letters from groups like “NSU 2.0” are now also concerned with threats from a left-wing extremist group. Because of the suspicion of the formation of a terrorist organization, the Federal Prosecutor has now started investigations against the left-wing extremist splinter group “Revolutionary Action Cells” (RAZ). This reports the “mirror“.

Around more than 30 threatening letters have been sent to German politicians since the end of 2019, in some cases irritant cartridges or knives are said to have been enclosed. Addressees included the Rhineland-Palatinate Interior Minister Roger Lewentz (SPD), the environmental policy spokesman for the SPD parliamentary group Carsten Träger and the Baden-Württemberg FDP member of the Bundestag Judith Skudelny.

RAZ members are also said to have deposited incendiary devices in front of the headquarters of the Federal Employment Agency in Nuremberg and in front of the villa of the meat manufacturer Clemens Tönnies in the Gütersloh district, but they did not cause any damage. In a letter of confession from which the “Spiegel” quotes, a RAZ commando “dedicated” the Tönnies action to alleged ex-RAF terrorists in hiding.

Attacks ten years ago

The act, which was carried out together with a group called the “Westphalian Animal Liberation Front”, was described as part of a global liberation struggle. “Exploitation, oppression and social exclusion of all people and animals” must be eliminated in society.

The RAZ had committed itself to several incendiary and explosive attacks in Berlin since 2009 and in 2011 to send a pistol cartridge to the then Federal Minister of the Interior, Hans-Peter Friedrich (CSU). According to the report, security authorities are now checking whether it is still the same group – or a new edition.