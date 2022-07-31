ININ Games announces the upcoming arrival in the West of Ray’z Arcade Chronology and of RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection for PlayStation 4 And Nintendo Switch. At the moment, no release date has been revealed.

RayStorm x RayCrisis HD Collection it will be released in both retail and digital editions, and although they have not yet disclosed the list of games contained, it will certainly include RayStorm NEO-HD And RayCrisis HD.

Ray’z Arcade Chronology it will instead be sold mainly digitally, with only the physical edition coming in limited form on Strictly Limited Games. The complete list of games contained is as follows:

RayForce (1994)

(1994) RayStorm (1996)

(1996) RayStorm NEO-HD (2023) – Remaster of the arcade version of RayStorm

(2023) – Remaster of the arcade version of RayStorm RayCrisis (1998)

(1998) RayCrisis HD (2023)

