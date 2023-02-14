Until before 2017, women in Saudi Arabia were not allowed to drive or travel abroad without being accompanied by a man. Six years have passed since the law changed, and now an Arab woman will leave the planet for the first time, according to the Saudi kingdom’s press agency. The one chosen by the Saudi Space Commission for the mission on the International Space Station (ISS) is Rayyanah Barnawi.

The young woman is specialized in the fields of medicine, genetics and molecular biology. Before being chosen, the scientist herself had worked as a laboratory research technician at the King Faisal Specialty Hospital and at a research center in Riyadh. Joining the astronaut, she will also be Ali Al-Qarni, with whom she will join the AX-2 mission team.

The participation of women in the aerospace field is not much later than that of men; however, their percentage of participation is comparatively very low. The first woman to reach space was the Soviet Valentina Tereshkova, who made her first flight in June 1963, two years after Yuri Gagarin, who made the first trip into space in 1961.

Other travelers to the cosmos

It took 19 years for women to return to space. The second was the also Soviet Svetlana Savitskaya, in August 1982, as part of the crew of the ship Soyuz T. On the US side, the first astronaut was Sally Ride, who made her first trip to space in June 1983 as part of the mission STS-7 of the Challenger shuttle.

Other space travelers include Eileen Collins, who is recognized for being the first female pilot of a space shuttle, as well as being the first commander of a mission to the cosmos; Ellen Ochoa, of Mexican descent, is considered the first woman of Latino origin to go into space, despite the fact that the astronaut was born in the United States; and Mae Jemison, who in 1992 orbited the Earth, is the first African-American to achieve such an event.

Rayyanah Barnawi will depart for the International Space Station from the United States during the second quarter of 2023. The Saudi program also includes the training of two more Arab astronauts: Mariam Fardous, who holds the title of the first Arab woman to dive in the Arctic Ocean, and Ali Al-Ghamdi.

The Saudi space agency’s mission aims to boost its capabilities in human spaceflight, as well as contribute to scientific research in areas such as health, sustainability and space technology.