There was some occasion when the Royal Spanish Academy ceased to be and be called real. It was, for example, in the Second Republic, from 1931 to 1939. During those years, the crown of its emblem became a mural, of walls with interleaved torrels. We can see it on the cover of the evil Historical Dictionary of the Spanish Language (1933-36)-which only came to see two volumes, those corresponding to the letters to and EC-And also if we go to the library of the learned house and request the consultation of the signatures D 0-83 YD 0-84, which belong to the Spanish Language Dictionary In his sixteenth edition, published in 1936 for the workshops of Espasa Calpe.

They are the only two copies that I know, the only edition that is missing in my collection, after printing on the first day of July, just about to explode the civil war, which one day will have to comment on its dire consequences for the Spanish dictionist . Who does not want to approach the Madrid street of Felipe IV can consult a cover reproduction in the exhibition catalog Language and wordorganized to commemorate the third centenary of the foundation of the Royal Spanish Academy, in 2013. The corporation that emerged after the fateful event seized the surviving specimens of that edition – for this reason it is a bibliographic rarity – and published a new lying of the seventeenth , but already with its traditional emblem and denomination. The date that appears on the cover does not contain any figure but a overwhelming dating for its eloquence: “Year of victory.”

Let’s slightly change the order of numbers: from 1936 to 1963. Julio Cortázar publishes in Buenos Aires its Hopscotch. We do not stop at repeating what generationally marked the novel: the originality of his style, the multiple ways to read it … I am interested cemeteryconsisting of randomly opening a page of the work and composing, with the words that appear, a text in the gumical, Jitanjaforic language, of which chapter 68 is his best known exponent: “He barely amaled his noma, She crowded the clémiso and fell into hydromuries, in wild ambonians, in exasperating subtalans … “.

The fact of baptizing the dictionary with such a funeral name gives us an idea of ​​the negative vision that the Argentine writer had of him, we do not know if of all or of a specific title. In this image there is not only Cortázar: to Unamuno, another victim of the thirties, seemed the same; Gerald Durrell associates it with the death of the words … as a board, the permanent investigator that is the protagonist of the narrative, Horacio Oliveira, uses a copy of a dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy “in whose cover the real word had been Forestly destroyed to Gillete’s blows ”(Chapter 41). Lexicalized commercial denominations – or mercurionimos – apparently, the great Argentine writer twenty -seven years seem to continue anything and who knows if the shave word was as the claim of that aciaga republican edition of the dictionary.

Fortune has decided that the work is opened in the pages headed by the combinations of letters CLI and clo. Oliveira plays alone: ​​“fed up from the client and his cleans, they took out the clin and clip and made him swallow a click. Then they applied a clinical clistel in the sewer, although he closed for such a clivose rise of water mixed with clinopodio, reviewing the clisers as chlorotal clerizón. ”

The character uses the glygic to invent the voice Cleonasmwhich does not appear in any repertoire. In fact, he has never left the Cortazarian narration. Let’s keep in mind that until 1992 no edition of the Dictionary Common of the institution places its name on the lid. Therefore, I am inclined to think that the work is the 1950 edition, in force at that time, of the Manual and Illustrated Dictionary of the Spanish Language; More specifically its pages 382 and 383, with its illustration – ostensive deficiency, complement of the verbal – of what is a clistel or clister. Maybe it was the volume – more comfortable, because it is manual– That he had in his 1951 luggage, when he arrived in Paris, the city of his novel. Rayuela is located, dictionically speaking, in anyone’s land: seven years have passed after the publication of the eighteenth edition of the academic compendium and seven were missing for the next one, that of 1970. Regarding this interregno, I now imagine my copy with the Real of its greenish ray roof – vocabloe related to Rayuela – based on knife. And I wonder: “Will the adjective refer not only to the condition of the kings, but also to what has true existence?”

Episodes that raise anger, where excesses emerge from one side. The cover of a book becomes an acuchillamiento gallows. Common places on dictionaries, which are also tortured when they do not offer a reliable vision of lexical reality. Horacio Oliveira’s game continues, now presumably on page 894 and 895, with its illustrations of a jícara, a jilguero, a giraffe, two heraldic elements such as the jirón and the jironed shield and the flower and the fruit of the jobo. Thanks to the last sheet (Joc and Jor As guidance voices) and the possibilities that the glygic language provides, he writes: “In the Jonuco were heating two Jobs, anxious to jopar; The bad thing was that the Jorbin had hit them, hitting them like jocós stinking. ”

The mixture allows a coiné where Mexicanisms and voices of La Rioja and Aragon participate. Perhaps this is the true Panhispanism. The glygic allows you to import voices from outside (Jobs) and create new (Jonjobarfrom existing jonjabar on those pages, as well as JORBÍN). The word fuck It is not found in the cemetery, which is why Oliveira is disappointed: “” It is really the necropolis, “he thought. “I don’t understand how this is because the binding” “lasts.

It would be necessary to wait for 1984, the year of publication of the twentieth edition of the DRAE, so that the Academy began to change its attitude of rejection of the bad words in its inventory. I don’t believe in coincidences: just one of its most distinguished members, Camilo José Cela, had taken the first volumes of his unfinished Secret Dictionary (1978-79).