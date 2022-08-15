





Brazilian Rayssa Leal shone, this Sunday (14), by winning the Seattle (USA) stage of the Street League Skateboarding. The second place was also another athlete from Brazil, Pâmela Rosa, and the Japanese Momiji Nishiya was third. In the men’s, Japanese Yuto Horigome took the title, followed by French Vincent Milou and American Chris Joslin.

After the conquest, the Olympic medalist published a message on her social media profiles thanking the fans and dedicating the title to her father: “Thank you God. Thank you all for the cheering. This one goes to you, father Haroldo Leal. Happy Fathers Day. I love you”.

If Brazil shone in the women’s competition, in the men’s the participation was more modest, with Felipe Gustavo finishing 9th in the qualifiers.

Street League Skateboarding still has stages planned for Las Vegas, on October 8 and 9, and for Rio de Janeiro, which will receive the Super Crown on November 5 and 6.







